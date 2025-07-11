Ntuli also condemned the actions of some lobby groups who were stopping the provision of services at hospitals and clinics in the province.
Mkhwanazi doing well after week of police 'crisis': KZN premier Ntuli
Premier speaks as immigration officials raid China Plaza in Durban and arrest nine undocumented foreigners
KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli says embattled provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is doing well after a week that revealed a deepening security crisis in the province.
“He is doing well. I spoke to him on Thursday and we are in constant communication. As you know, I head the community safety portfolio. We had a sit-down last week,” said Ntuli.
Ntuli was speaking at the China Plaza in Sydney Road, in Umbilo, Durban, on Friday where he led a team of immigration officials who raided the facility and arrested nine undocumented foreigners.
Mkhwanazi, who was expected to accompany Ntuli, was a no-show as he was apparently summoned to a meeting in Gauteng.
Ntuli said they would support an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is expected to address the nation in the wake of Mkhwanazi's explosive allegations on Sunday about the closure of the political killings task force by police minister Senzo Mchunu and other senior police officials.
Ntuli, who is also the chairperson of the IFP in the province — which has lost several members to political killings — said he was keen to get clarity on this issue.
With speculation rife about Mkhwanazi's future, Ntuli would not be drawn on the matter.
“We will cross that bridge when we get there. The conversation has not started but everyone in the province and even people outside the province would not wish to lose Mkhwanazi due to the calibre of a policeman he is. He is an amazing policeman and his leadership is good.
“Mkhwanazi has made people have renewed confidence with the police.”
Nine undocumented foreigners in Umbilo raid
Ntuli's visit was expected to address concerns regarding undocumented foreigners.
He expressed concern about the hygiene conditions at a bakery in Umbilo. He said he was informed the owner ran away after hearing about the raid.
“It means he knows he is doing something that is not right. I hope our visit will send a message that government is serious in fighting the issue of crime and ensuring that undocumented foreign nationals have no place in the province.”
More than nine people were arrested during the operation.
Ntuli called on business owners not to hire undocumented foreigners when there are adequately skilled people in the country.
“What is unfortunate is that this factory is making money as it supplies cakes and biscuits throughout the country. Apart from employing illegal foreigners, the hygiene is an issue. When you see the flour and the cakes, you see that the problem is huge.”
It follows a similar crackdown last month.
Ntuli also condemned the actions of some lobby groups who were stopping the provision of services at hospitals and clinics in the province.
“The problem of undocumented foreign nationals is serious hence as government we are trying to understand the extent of the problem and why it's easy to get into South Africa. I have already been to the border between South Africa and Mozambique and have a clear sense of how there is an influx of foreigners coming into the country.”
It was necessary for lobby groups not to break the law in addressing the issue of illegal foreigners, he said.
In May Ntuli and Mkhwanazi, together with department of labour and home affairs officials, raided a KwaDukuza textile factory which was said to be employing more than 300 undocumented workers. The crackdown resulted in the arrest of 179 people. It also transpired that 158 people did not have permits to be in the country.
The owner of the factory was arrested and charged for violating immigration and labour laws. The company, which has been in operation for more than 25 years, was a supplier to reputable retail clothing outlets, Ntuli said, adding that the move was aimed at protecting the provincial economy.
