ANC Dr WB Rubusana elective conference held up by verification report delay
Some branches appealing outcomes of general meetings
A long wait for a verification report from Luthuli House and disputes lodged by dissatisfied branches have derailed the ANC Dr WB Rubusana region’s plans and forced it to put its eagerly-awaited elective conference on ice — at least for now...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.