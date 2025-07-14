Opposition parties including the EFF, ActionSA, DA, GOOD Party, ATM and Build One SA have rejected Ramaphosa's decision.
The EFF said Ramaphosa should've fired Mchunu instead of placing him on special leave.
“This so-called 'special leave' is a cowardly deflection, designed to shield a corrupt minister whose involvement in organised crime has been laid bare by Mkhwanazi,” EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said.
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane said the move was not enough.
“We have had enough commissions of inquiry. I believe Mchunu should have been fired and the other ministers who have lied to parliament. This was a missed opportunity,” he said.
The DA said it would not allow another commission of inquiry that would take years to yield results.
“These allegations provided the president with an opportunity to show bold and firm leadership,” DA leader John Steenhuisen said. “Instead, he has again outsourced executive responsibility to a commission and South Africans have grown cynical of talk shops, task teams and commissions which they see as buying time and avoiding accountability.
“The country cannot afford another elaborate filing cabinet of findings that gathers dust while the politically connected escape justice.”
Social media users have also expressed disapproval of Ramaphosa's decisions. Here are more reactions from X:
'He acted decisively': Ndlozi supports Ramaphosa's decision amid criticism
Former EFF member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has supported President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to place police minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave of absence pending a commission of inquiry's investigation into allegations of political interference in police investigations.
On Sunday Ramaphosa announced that a commission of inquiry, chaired by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, would be established to probe allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against senior law enforcement officials including police minister Senzo Mchunu.
He said the commission is expected to complete its work and submit a final report to him. Interim reports are expected after three and six months respectively.
While some political parties criticised the move, Ndlozi said Ramaphosa made the right decision.
“He has acted decisively. Go argue with a wall,” Ndlozi said on X. “In a democracy, in any just world, a president can't find anyone guilty. It's correct for him to set up a judicial commission of inquiry with a judge and strict time frame. This is proper.”
He called on national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola to suspend deputy national commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, who was also implicated in Mkhwanazi's allegations.
