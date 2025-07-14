LISTEN | Presidency backs fresh team for incoming police minister

The president placed Mchunu on a leave of absence pending the inquiry.
With police minister Senzo Mchunu under scrutiny over serious allegations, the Presidency says it is only fair for incoming acting minister Firoz Cachalia to appoint his own staff.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a commission of an inquiry into alleged corruption, prompted by allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against senior officials, including Mchunu and deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.
Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said it would be “only fair” for the acting minister to appoint his own team when he takes office next month.
The president placed Mchunu on a leave of absence pending the inquiry.
“The [acting] minister may need to bring in his own staff and it will only be fair for him to be allowed to do so,” Magwenya said on the Radio 702 breakfast show.
On the fate of staff in Mchunu’s office, Magwenya said: “You’re only in the job for as long as your principal is in the job.”
However, some personnel may be retained or integrated under the new leadership.
Ramaphosa appointed former ANC politician and Wits law professor Cachalia to serve as acting police minister during the inquiry.
[Magwenya said: “[During] the inquiry, Mchunu cannot be in the position running the ministry and providing the mandated political oversight. You can call it a step-aside or reference it another way. What’s important is that the inquiry be allowed to proceed without any suspicion or apprehension about potential interference.”
