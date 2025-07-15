Politics

WATCH | Speaker Thoko Didiza presents parliament budget vote

By TIMESLIVE - 15 July 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza is on Tuesday presenting parliament's budget.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza presents the budget vote of Parliament
Will Cameroon's largely young population back its 92-year-old president's bid ...