Mlaba, 65, who was also chief of KwaXimba, was shot dead in October 2021 at Wareings Shopping Centre near his Cato Ridge office.
The National Prosecuting Authority has rejected the consolidation of the cases. Previously the state said it was made aware of a directive to this effect by director of public prosecutions advocate Lawrence Gcaba.
On Wednesday the matter was dogged by delays relating to Mzamo's affidavit and consultation with his defence team.
“We were trying to verify issues and have also gone to some departments to verify some information,” said prosecutor Sanele Ntombela.
TimesLIVE understands the affidavit is more than 60 pages long.
Ntombela said the state had been e-mailed an affidavit on Monday but they were only able to download it on Tuesday. He said the state was expected to file an answering affidavit by Thursday morning at the latest.
Mzamo, who put his hand up to talk, was interrupted by his defence team, Arvina Harricharan and senior advocate Christos Van Schalkwyk.
“Our position may be compromised due to our client's financial position,” Van Schalkwyk told the court.
The matter was rolled over until Thursday.
'Mastermind' behind ANC veteran Zibuse Mlaba's murder faces murder charge over hitman's death
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
A relative of slain former ANC deputy chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal Zibuse Mlaba, who was arrested in connection with his death, appeared in the Umlazi magistrate's court on a separate murder charge on Wednesday.
Duncan Mzamo Mlaba, 63, faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder of hitman Mncedisi Gwala in January 2022 near KwaNyamazane.
Mzamo allegedly paid Gwala and two others R130,000 to kill Mlaba.
Mzamo handed himself over at the Camperdown police station in April after he was implicated in a plea agreement by another hitman, Fortune Dlamini, 29, in Mlaba's death.
Dlamini, who was arrested on September 29, pleaded guilty to Mlaba's murder in the Camperdown regional court and was sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment. He said after Mlaba's murder, Gwala was arrested for allegedly being in unlawful possession of a firearm.
Mzamo then allegedly gave an instruction to kill Gwala after they found out police had collected DNA at the murder scene.
