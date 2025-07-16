Ramaphosa threatened with legal action over failure to appoint NYDA board

“Nothing further is required of the president. Accordingly it is inexplicable how the appointment of the incoming board could have been so unreasonably delayed.”
Four months have lapsed since parliament recommended nine candidates to fill the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board — but the list is gathering dust at the Union Buildings, waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's signature.
The portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities adopted the list of board members in March after marathon interviews that were marred by drama and sent it to Ramaphosa for him to appoint them. The list consists of:
It is unclear why Ramaphosa has not appointed the NYDA board and chairperson from the list, which excludes ANC Youth League members after the drama during the interview process.
The delay to appoint the NYDA board has raised the ire of a small NGO from the Eastern Cape, which has threatened Ramaphosa with legal action should he fail to finalise the appointments. The Gqeberha Federation of Youth in Business has given Ramaphosa until the end of this week to appoint the NYDA board.
“The president performs his legislative functions in terms of section 9(1)(a) of the act and in accordance with the National Assembly recommendations dated March 18, within five court days from date hereof,” said the foundation in a letter to Ramaphosa.
“Failure by the president to do as set out above, we hold instructions to approach courts on urgent basis for an appropriate relief.”
The foundation argues that once parliament has sent him its recommendation he need do little more than put his pen to paper.
“It is common cause that the nature of the discretion required of the president in respect of the National Assembly recommendations is based on limited information, which has already been furnished to the president as part of the recommendation,” it said.
