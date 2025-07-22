Former higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane says she was not shocked by her axing.
On Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa fired Nkabane and replaced her with Buti Manamela, who previously served as deputy minister in the same portfolio.
Speaking to eNCA, Nkabane said she received a call from Ramaphosa on Monday informing her of his decision while on her way to Cape Town for the portfolio committee meeting on higher education, scheduled for Tuesday.
“All signs were there,” she said. “There are some forces on the ground that want me out of the system. To be honest, I'm not even shocked.”
She said she accepted her dismissal, adding that the president has the power to appoint and dismiss members of his cabinet.
“I accept my dismissal by the president and I take it positively. I feel I have been honoured to be entrusted with such a huge responsibility to lead the department of higher education & training.
WATCH | 'All signs were there': Nkabane not shocked about dismissal
Journalist
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane says she was not shocked by her axing.
On Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa fired Nkabane and replaced her with Buti Manamela, who previously served as deputy minister in the same portfolio.
Speaking to eNCA, Nkabane said she received a call from Ramaphosa on Monday informing her of his decision while on her way to Cape Town for the portfolio committee meeting on higher education, scheduled for Tuesday.
“All signs were there,” she said. “There are some forces on the ground that want me out of the system. To be honest, I'm not even shocked.”
She said she accepted her dismissal, adding that the president has the power to appoint and dismiss members of his cabinet.
“I accept my dismissal by the president and I take it positively. I feel I have been honoured to be entrusted with such a huge responsibility to lead the department of higher education & training.
Courtesy of eNCA
“I think I'm a better version of myself than when I came. I've learnt a lot of things.”
Nkabane was embroiled in a controversy over the appointment of the Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) board chairpersons. She was accused of misleading parliament over the “independent panel” she claimed had approved politically connected individuals to chair the 21 Seta boards.
“What is very disturbing is that I think I must also speak about the perception that I lied in parliament. I was looking forward to this day [the portfolio committee meeting] so that I could clear my name.
“I prepared files, appointment letters and everything to prove that I did not lie in parliament. I am a professional. I am an academic. There is no way I can risk my reputation by lying in parliament.
“I wanted to go to parliament and clear my name today, having all the evidence that I followed due processes to ensure that systems are in place. But when the dust has settled, I will then get an opportunity to clear my name.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos