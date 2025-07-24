Ntabankulu mayor Tsileng Sobuthongo, who also serves as deputy regional task team (RTT) convenor, is set to go against former regional chair and current RTT convener Vukile Mhlelembana for the regional chair position.
The Dispatch had previously reported that Sobuthongo emerged as the leading contender for the hot seat over Mhlelembana.
Sobuthongo is believed to have secured strong support, with claims that she had received nominations from at least 66 branches out of the 98 that held branch general meetings (BGMs) at the time.
The region boasts about 106 branches in total.
Sobuthongo and Mhlelembana previously led the region together after being elected chair and deputy in 2021.
That leadership was dissolved in January when its term lapsed, making way for the RTT.
The ANC in Alfred Nzo has been under the leadership of an RTT since January, after the previous leadership’s term expired.
Only the Chris Hani and OR Tambo, and imminently the Alfred Nzo regions, have so far managed to host successful elective conferences, while the Amathole region is not due for elections in 2025.
Daily Dispatch
Delayed Alfred Nzo ANC regional conference finally gets under way
Image: PHILLIP NOTHNAGEL/ Daily Dispatch
After delays caused by disputes within its branches, ANC’s Alfred Nzo regional conference finally got under way on Thursday.
The long-awaited conference sat at the Imvomvo Country Lodge in Ntabankulu with ANC delegates expected to converge to elect its new leadership going into the 2026 local government elections.
It was unclear how many delegates would attend the conference by the time of publication.
The conference, which had been postponed twice previously in July, is expected to conclude on Saturday with ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane delivering the opening address later on Thursday.
The elective conference was supposed to sit between July 4 and 5, but had to be rescheduled to July 10-12 after some of the disputes, mostly relating to alleged parallelism in 10 of the region’s branches, were unresolved.
ANC’s Alfred Nzo regional conference postponed
Daily Dispatch
