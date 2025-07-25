Mabuyane represented the provincial executive committee (PEC) members.
Mabuyane back at work from controversial leave
Image: SUPPLIED
ANC provincial chair and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane is officially back from the controversial leave that sparked fierce criticism.
Mabuyane took a 34-day leave from June 20 to July 23 after his sons went to the initiation school in June, with critics saying he needed to lead the provincial government and expressing concerns about his decision.
However, many people defended him, saying he had shown that he was a responsible parent who prioritised the safety of his sons amid initiate deaths.
Mabuyane announced that he had returned to work when he opened the fifth ANC Alfred Nzo regional conference in Ntabankulu on Thursday evening.
“Ibithethisa [I’m aware that the leave sparked a debate], but I’m back, comrades,” he told delegates.
“I was a [provincial] secretary for eight years; I never went on leave.
“I’m now in my second term as chair, and I never went on leave [until now]. It was my first time taking leave.”
Mabuyane represented the provincial executive committee (PEC) members.
More PEC members are expected to join the conference on Friday.
Turning his attention to the conference, Mabuyane lamented the delays ahead of it, resulting in a failure to start on time.
He stressed the importance of discipline and the renewal of the party.
“At the centre of renewal, it must be revolutionary discipline,” Mabuyane said.
“If we are not disciplined, we are not going to renew the ANC.”
Mabuyane implored delegates to elect leaders carefully and toe the party line.
It is essential to deliver basic services because people from the region have high expectations of the party.
“Let’s start with the burning issues here in Alfred Nzo, including development, job creation, safety, service delivery issues such as water, electricity, housing and poverty alleviation,” Mabuyane said.
“The politics of the ANC in the Eastern Cape and Alfred Nzo should be about what I have just highlighted.”
Mabuyane hoped the conference would tackle critical issues affecting the people of Alfred Nzo.
He warned delegates against advancing personal interests or ambitions.
The conference started on Thursday and will wrap up on Saturday.
