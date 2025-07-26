Buffalo City Metro councillor Graham Lottering has been ousted as member of the mayoral committee for sport, recreation and community development.
On Friday evening, the metro announced that mayor Princess Faku had appointed Mninawa Nyusile to replace Lottering with immediate effect.
Having previously served as a member of the Eastern Cape legislature and held leadership positions in the trade union movement, Nyusile is expected to bring a wealth of experience to his new role.
His background includes roles as deputy chair of Cosatu and provincial secretary of the Food and Allied Workers Union (FAWU).
Faku welcomed Nyusile to his new position and thanked Lottering for his service.
"The mayor emphasised the importance of strengthening the metro's sports development agenda," the metro said in a statement.
The city did not reveal why Lottering was removed.
Speculation is rife Lottering's axing may have been triggered by factional battles within the ANC ahead of its Dr WB Rubusana regional conference.
Attempts to get comment from the metro were unsuccessful by the time of publication.
Axe falls on Buffalo City Metro portfolio head
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
