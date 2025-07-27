ANC has itself to blame for getting 40% of vote — Youth League president

“Who is going to vote for an organisation that is stealing from the poor?”
This was the question posed by ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji at the ANCYL Eastern Cape Jazz Hour at the East London ICC on Sunday.
Malatji said the ANC needed to self-correct and do more to fight evils, including corruption, saying it had only itself to blame for recording 40% in the 2024 national and provincial election.
“We won’t blame the people for putting the ANC at 40%,” he said.
“We must blame ourselves, as the leaders, not giving them a reason not to put the ANC at 40%.”
He said the party members at branch general meetings elected councillors who were drunkards.
“You put in mayors who can’t read, you put in municipal managers who are criminals.
“You protect forums of criminals, you protect corruption.
“Who is going to vote for an organisation that is stealing from the poor?
“When the integrity of a messenger is in question, no-one will believe the message.
“No matter how true is the message.”
Malatji said the ANC had to renew itself because no-one believed anything the party said anymore.
It was only members of the ANC who believed each other.
“No-one believes us,” he said.
“If you are known to steal from the people, even if you are a councillor and tell people that you are no longer a thief, you are now fighting against crime, they won’t believe it.”
The party’s upper structures no longer had the luxury of imposing candidates, some of whom were well-known criminals, in their communities.
Malatji said people showed they could take the party out of power any day and wanted it to self-correct.
