Dalindyebo rebuked after anti-ANC tirade at EFF rally
Image: SUPPLIED
AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has come under fire after a profanity-laden address at an EFF rally in the Western Cape on Saturday, where he launched a scathing attack on senior ANC leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane.
In a widely circulated video of the event, Dalindyebo — who has aligned himself with the EFF after turning his back on the ANC — accused various party leaders of betrayal, referring to them as “sell-outs” and encouraging EFF supporters to chant “voetsek Cyril”.
Addressing the crowd, Dalindyebo named Ramaphosa, energy minister Gwede Mantashe, police minister Senzo Mchunu, Mabuyane, and incoming acting police minister Firoz Cachalia in his tirade.
“When [KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla] Mkhwanazi speaks and exposes things, indutsu ka president mayifunquke [the president’s a** must move],” he said to loud cheers.
Dalindyebo went on to insult Mabuyane using crude language and likened him to animals.
“The pigs of AbaThembu are hungry, they need something to eat,” he said.
“Iimpundu zika Oscar zikhona [Oscar’s buttocks are available]. Our pigs will be fed Oscar’s buttocks. The sell-outs of Africans.”
He concluded his remarks by proclaiming that EFF leader Julius Malema would be SA’s next president.
The comments have drawn sharp rebuke from political and traditional leaders alike.
In an open letter addressed to Dalindyebo, Chris Hani ANC regional secretary Andile Mini condemned the king’s remarks as “egregious, abusive and blasphemous”.
“I am compelled by conscience and moral conviction to use this open letter to express my profound shock and dismay at the egregious, abusive and blasphemous language you employed during the EFF rally in Khayelitsha,” Mini wrote.
“Your utterances, Zwelibanzi, which included vulgar, profane and impious language, were utterly unbecoming of a traditional leader of your stature.”
Mini, whose region includes Mabuyane’s hometown of Ngcobo, said the insults towards Ramaphosa, Mantashe and Mabuyane were “inhumane” and reflected a worrying breakdown in public discourse.
AbaThembu traditional leader Jingiso Mgudlwa distanced the royal house from Dalindyebo’s comments, describing them as disgraceful.
“We’ll arrange a meeting with him to discuss this matter,” Mgudlwa said.
“We don’t understand why the EFF leaders are not reining him in.”
Dalindyebo’s daughter and spokesperson, Ntando, said she had seen Mini’s letter, but had no immediate comment.
“I’m just waiting for a comment from the king,” she said.
EFF Eastern Cape secretary Simthembile Madikizela defended Dalindyebo, citing the king’s emotional turmoil in the wake of recent flooding in the province.
“The king recently experienced a tragedy that few can comprehend — the loss of more than 100 lives due to devastating floods,” Madikizela said.
“This has been one of the most painful chapters in our recent history.”
He said Dalindyebo had become a central figure in comforting and guiding affected communities.
“While we recognise that Mabuyane has personal and family responsibilities, we also believe his constitutional duty as a leader should take precedence,” Madikizela said.
“This is a battle that required all leaders in position, like soldiers at their posts.”
Madikizela argued that Dalindyebo’s statements, though “expressive and filled with heartfelt emotion”, had been misunderstood.
“The king is not driven by politics ... His only concern is the worsening living conditions of his people,” he said.
“His majesty’s words must be heard not with political ears, but with human hearts.
“He speaks for a community in pain — and that pain should never be politicised or dismissed.”
