Sobuthongo wins ANC’s Alfred Nzo leadership battle by narrow margin
Regional conference marred by infighting and last-minute disputes
Ntabankulu mayor Tsileng Sobuthongo has emerged victorious in a bruising contest for the ANC’s Alfred Nzo regional leadership, narrowly defeating her closest rival, Vukile Mhlelelembana, by just 22 votes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.