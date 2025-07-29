The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has rejected former ANC MP Jacob Boy Mamabolo’s registration of his new party “Mandela for President”.
The IEC said Mamabolo applied for registration but was rejected due to his failure to meet basic requirements to register a new party and concerns about the name.
“The IEC clarifies the party 'Mandela for President' applied for registration but was rejected for non-compliance with signature requirements and the threshold of required registered voters,” the IEC said.
“Furthermore, the name 'Mandela for President' with associated green and black colours may be construed by voters as connected to founding president Nelson Mandela.”
The IEC highlighted inconsistencies with regard to the founding convener's details.
“Discrepancies exist between the party's constitutional documentation and our registration records regarding party leadership. In the preamble of their constitution the party proclaims their founding convener is Mandela Jacob Boy Mamabolo. However, in our registration records in respect of the party leader he appears as only Jacob Boy Mamabolo, which suggests a material aspect in the registration of the party may have been misrepresented. The party remains unregistered.”
IEC rejects former ANC MP Boy Mamabolo’s ‘Mandela for President’ party registration
Mamabolo served as ANC MP from 2019 until 2024 and was known for his outspoken personality in parliament. He was removed from the party's parliamentary list last year before the general elections after the party questioned his qualifications, a move he challenged in court, claiming factionalism within the party led to his removal.
“The ANC’s unjustified decision to remove my name from its candidate list has detrimental and far-reaching consequences for me,” Mamabolo told TimesLIVE last year.
“The decision to remove my name without any justification irremediably strips me of my constitutional political rights to stand for public office in the forthcoming elections.”
Mamabolo has a history of controversies in the ANC. He was previously suspended for insulting fellow members on social media.
The High Court in Polokwane recently reportedly ruled Mamabolo's Facebook account should be shut down and he should refrain from posting defamatory remarks about Polokwane mayor John Mpe and his family.
