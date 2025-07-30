Politics

AbaThembu king digs in over ‘vulgar’ attack on ANC leaders

Dalindyebo defends fiery EFF rally remarks as justified outrage over ANC failures, sparkingbacklash from traditional and political circles

By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 30 July 2025

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo remains unapologetic about his profanity-laden address at an EFF rally in the Western Cape, where he launched a scathing attack on senior ANC leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane...

