Mashatile fined R10,000 over Liebenberg diamond gift to wife

Reports suggested that Mashatile had declared the almost R30m house as his own, but he has since said all he did was to declare the palatial retreat as the place he lived whenever he was in Cape Town. Mashatile maintained that the mansion was a family home bought by his son-in-law.

“Look, people must read. That’s just one of the first things you must learn in life. There’s nothing in parliament that I said a house (in Constantia). I said I live there. That house is owned by my son I law. It’s a very simple thing to read, so what’s the problem?” Mashatile told the SABC on Thursday.

“I don’t use government money, there’s no government money in those houses, so what are you looking for, there’s no government money in that house, so I don’t know what’s your problem. It’s a private home; it’s owned by the family ... so how does government come in?”

The joint ethics committee probed Mashatile over the Liebenberg diamond after receiving a complaint from the DA in March 2025.

DA chief whip George Michalakis at the time alleged that Mashatile had breached the code requiring MPs to disclose gifts received by their immediate family in the confidential part of the register of members’ interests.

“Following consideration of the complaint and perusal of the confidential part of the Deputy President’s disclosed interests, the committee noted that the gift in question (a diamond from Mr Louis Liebenberg) was not disclosed,” the committee said. “While the committee noted the member’s response, among others, that he was waiting for the appraisal of the diamond to determine its value before a declaration was made and that he has since surrendered the gift to the National Prosecuting Authority, the committee contended that ethical behaviour required that the gift be declared, with the value disclosed at a later stage.”