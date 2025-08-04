The reduction in growth will depend on a number of factors, including the ability to find alternative markets. It should be noted, however, that 35% of South African exports remain exempted from tariffs.
Process to appoint ambassador to US at advanced stage: Lamola
The process to appoint a new ambassador to the US is at an advanced stage, international relations and co-operation (Dirco) minister Ronald Lamola told journalists on Monday.
Lamola was speaking during a media briefing with trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau.
He said the process to appoint an ambassador was not easy due to the expulsion of former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool earlier this year, adding that President Cyril Ramaphosa has been giving careful consideration and due diligence.
In March US secretary of state Marco Rubio shocked South Africans when he posted on social media platform X that Rasool was “no longer welcome” in the US.
“Ebrahim Rasool is a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates at @POTUS. We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered persona non grata.”
This was in reaction to Rasool's comments at a foreign policy seminar where he reportedly told attendees US President Donald Trump was leading a white supremacist movement in America and the world.
This led to Ramaphosa appointing former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas as his envoy to the US. However, Jonas' own statements against Trump foiled any attempts to have him negotiate trade deals with the Trump administration.
Lamola said Ramaphosa will soon make an announcement on who he will appoint to take over as Rasool's replacement.
“I confirm that process if at an advance stage and the president, at the right time, will announce who will become the ambassador of South Africa in the US. This will not be dictated to by anyone to the president. He will do so in line with his powers provided in the constitution. He may consult whomever he deems necessary and prudent to consult,” Lamola said.
The role of an ambassador had no bearing on the recent tariff wars by the US. While the government had a trade affairs office in Washington, only Tau's office, with the assistance of the international relations desk, had the mandate to negotiate trade deals.
“There are countries that have ambassadors in Washington and they do not have a trade deal. We do not think the absence now of an ambassador impacts on South Africa having an agreement or not, because if that was the case the countries that have ambassadors in Washington would not have the same challenges we have. This is a global phenomenon. It's not a South African problem. It's a challenge the whole world is facing,” he said.
It's estimated thousands of jobs may be lost due to the impact of the 30% tariffs the Trump administration has imposed on SA.
Lamola said the uncertainty of the new tariff line is incorporated into economic projections, adding economists estimated it may shave 0.2% off South Africa’s economic growth.
