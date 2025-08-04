The government on Monday outlined support measures for local companies that will be hit by a 30% US tariff this week, including exemptions from some competition rules and financial support facilities.
It also dismissed speculation that its failure to negotiate a lower tariff was because of its local affirmative action policies, which US President Donald Trump has criticised.
South Africa has tried for months to negotiate a deal with Washington, offering to buy US liquefied natural gas and invest $3.3bn (R59.29bn) in US industries in a “framework deal” proposed to Trump's team.
But the effort was unsuccessful, even after Pretoria made a last-minute attempt to improve its offer.
Government officials say the US tariff could cause tens of thousands of job losses, especially in the agriculture and car-making industries, as Trump pushes to reshape global trade in favour of the US.
Addressing a press conference, trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau and foreign minister Ronald Lamola said a “block exemption” from some aspects of the Competition Act was being developed that would allow competitors to collaborate and co-ordinate.
South Africa outlines support measures in response to US tariffs
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The government on Monday outlined support measures for local companies that will be hit by a 30% US tariff this week, including exemptions from some competition rules and financial support facilities.
It also dismissed speculation that its failure to negotiate a lower tariff was because of its local affirmative action policies, which US President Donald Trump has criticised.
South Africa has tried for months to negotiate a deal with Washington, offering to buy US liquefied natural gas and invest $3.3bn (R59.29bn) in US industries in a “framework deal” proposed to Trump's team.
But the effort was unsuccessful, even after Pretoria made a last-minute attempt to improve its offer.
Government officials say the US tariff could cause tens of thousands of job losses, especially in the agriculture and car-making industries, as Trump pushes to reshape global trade in favour of the US.
Addressing a press conference, trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau and foreign minister Ronald Lamola said a “block exemption” from some aspects of the Competition Act was being developed that would allow competitors to collaborate and co-ordinate.
Ramaphosa urges SA to adapt quickly to US 30% tariff
They said the exemption would be published by the end of this week.
The government is also working on a support programme, which will include a working capital facility and plant and equipment facility, and ways to cushion the impact of job losses via the Unemployment Insurance Fund.
The ministers said South Africa posed no “trade threat to the US economy nor its national security”, emphasising that its exports supported the US industrial base and often do not compete with US products.
Lamola did not want to focus on speculation the country faces such a high tariff because of points of tension with the US like its policies to address racial inequality or genocide case against Israel at the World Court, which Trump opposes.
He said South Africa would continue to engage with US counterparts on the basis of the framework deal it had submitted.
Trade officials said an export support desk would try to help companies enter new markets by linking them up with embassies and potential buyers. A more detailed set of support measures will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos