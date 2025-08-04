Politics

WATCH | Joint ministerial press briefing on US tariffs

By TimesLIVE - 04 August 2025

Minister of trade and industry Parks Tau is briefing the media on the government's approach to cushioning the blow of the US' 30% tariffs imposed on South Africa. 

