Politics

Dire warning of Buffalo City Metro collapse

Metro’s administrative and political health failing, says report by ANC’s national executive committee

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 05 August 2025

Tensions in Buffalo City Metro (BCM) have reached boiling point, with the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) warning the metro is on the brink of dysfunction unless urgent political and administrative interventions are implemented...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

DJ Zinhle enters her album era with ‘Zee Nation Vol. 1’
NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 Launch