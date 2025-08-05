Dire warning of Buffalo City Metro collapse
Metro’s administrative and political health failing, says report by ANC’s national executive committee
Tensions in Buffalo City Metro (BCM) have reached boiling point, with the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) warning the metro is on the brink of dysfunction unless urgent political and administrative interventions are implemented...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.