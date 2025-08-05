Politics

WATCH | Committee probing Mkhwanazi's allegations elects chair

By TimesLIVE - 05 August 2025

The ad hoc committee established to investigate allegations of corruption and political interference in national policing operations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is electing its chairperson on Tuesday.

