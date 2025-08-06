Politics

WATCH | Court hears Ramaphosa’s application in apartheid-era crime case

By TimesLIVE - 06 August 2025

Courtesy of SABC

Twenty-five families and survivors of apartheid-era crimes are challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government in the Pretoria high court, seeking constitutional damages for the government's failure to adequately investigate and prosecute apartheid-era crimes after the Truth and Reconciliation Commission process.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

DJ Tira suffers another backlash over a controvertial post
Customs Intercepts Cargo Of Over 1,620 Protected Birds At Lagos Airport