Politics

WATCH | Ntshavheni briefs media on cabinet meeting

By TimesLIVE - 07 August 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Thursday briefing the media on the outcomes of the latest cabinet meeting.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Ghana ministers, ruling party official killed in army helicopter crash
Minister in the Presidency briefs media on Cabinet meeting outcomes