Bittersweet moment for family of MK combatant
Last remaining sibling happy at unveiling of bust, but yearns for return of Mbulelo Ngono’s remains
While the government commemorated the battle of Lurhwayizo and unveiled the bust of uMkhonto we Sizwe combatant Mbulelo Ngono on Thursday, his family is still yearning for the return of his remains. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.