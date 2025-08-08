With ructions among participants only a week before the convention to usher in the planned national dialogue, the advisory panel of experts within the National Planning Commission (NPC) has called for a focus on the goals of the process.
“We are conscious of the importance of ensuring implementation and hope the issues and concerns raised during the national dialogue will be taken seriously enough to inform policy changes where necessary,” the entity said on Friday.
The national dialogue is slated as a process to bring together government, political parties, civil society, business, labour, traditional leaders, women, youth and community voices to find common ground and new solutions for the country. It was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as an opportunity to forge a new social compact that drives progress towards “Vision 2030" and to lay the foundation for the next national development plan (NDP).
The NPC, created in 2010, is the custodian of the NDP and advises government on the country's long-term plan to eliminate poverty, unemployment, and inequality by 2030.
The agency said the national dialogue comes amid a lack of faith and confidence in institutions of authority.
National dialogue must inform policy, not only be a tool for venting: NPC
Image: Karen Moolman
With ructions among participants only a week before the convention to usher in the planned national dialogue, the advisory panel of experts within the National Planning Commission (NPC) has called for a focus on the goals of the process.
“We are conscious of the importance of ensuring implementation and hope the issues and concerns raised during the national dialogue will be taken seriously enough to inform policy changes where necessary,” the entity said on Friday.
The national dialogue is slated as a process to bring together government, political parties, civil society, business, labour, traditional leaders, women, youth and community voices to find common ground and new solutions for the country. It was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as an opportunity to forge a new social compact that drives progress towards “Vision 2030" and to lay the foundation for the next national development plan (NDP).
The NPC, created in 2010, is the custodian of the NDP and advises government on the country's long-term plan to eliminate poverty, unemployment, and inequality by 2030.
The agency said the national dialogue comes amid a lack of faith and confidence in institutions of authority.
We will scale down the cost of the national dialogue: Ramaphosa
“In such a climate of mounting public cynicism, the process must honestly acknowledge the failings of the state, political parties and powerful individuals. It must also recognise the pain, suffering and sacrifices of those who are brave enough to express them at these gatherings.
“For the national dialogue to be a success, leaders across the spectrum will need to demonstrate levels of maturity, altruism and commitment and act in the best interest of the people of South Africa to rebuild trust and ensure accountability.”
The NPC said there also needs to be clarity and transparency concerning the roles and responsibilities of the roleplayers involved, and for citizens to be empowered with accurate and timely information to encourage their participation.
Action points should flow from the process, the NPC said.
“We welcome the initiative and the opportunity to support the national dialogue, [however] the NPC wants to caution against the process turning into what is colloquially referred to as a 'talk shop', a national catharsis and emotional ventilation with limited practical outcomes.
“While the need for change is easy to recognise, the effort that accompanies the change is much more difficult.”
The statement came as the legacy foundations of former political leaders pulled out of the preparatory task team for the August 15 convention, citing concerns about government control over what should be a citizen-led initiative and funding of the processes.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos