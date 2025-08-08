Politics

WATCH | Court case over burial of ex-Zambian president Edgar Lungu

By TimesLIVE - 08 August 2025

The dispute over the final resting place of former Zambian president Edgar Lungu is set to reach finality on Friday.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria will deliver judgment on the issue between the Zambian government and the Lungu family.

