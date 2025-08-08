Politics

WATCH | Mashatile addresses traditional leaders’ dialogue

By TimesLIVE - 08 August 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as chairperson of the interministerial task team on matters raised by traditional leaders, is on Friday delivering remarks during a dialogue between government and the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders.

