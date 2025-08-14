Dates finally set for Dr WB Rubusana ANC elective conference
After delays and disputes, meeting set to be held from September 5-7
After having been postponed numerous times in 2025, the Buffalo City Metro-based Dr WB Rubusana ANC region is now scheduled to go to its much-anticipated elective conference in September. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.