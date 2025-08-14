Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla will face the music for her role in the July civil unrest when her terrorism trial begins in November.
Zuma-Sambudla, 42, daughter of former president and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, is facing charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act and incitement to commit violence during the July 2021 riots.
She handed herself over at the Durban Central police station in January, where she was arrested and processed. She was released on warning.
On Thursday Zuma-Sambudla appeared briefly as judge Mluleki Martin Chithi certified the matter trial-ready.
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the case was postponed for the trial, which will be held in the Durban high court from November 10 to 21.
TimesLIVE
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to face the music for role in July 2021 unrest
Image: NPA
TimesLIVE
