WATCH | Joburg mayor Dada Morero tables city's financial status

14 August 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero is on Thursday briefing the media on the city's current financial status and its comprehensive turnaround plan.

Morero has been given 14 days by finance minister Enoch Godongwana to present a credible recovery plan after the city’s unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure hit R24.4bn in the past year.

The auditor-general flagged poor financial controls, revenue collection failures and underinvestment, while Morero blamed political instability for stalled reforms.

The Treasury has warned that national grants could be withheld if the crisis isn’t resolved.

