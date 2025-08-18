WATCH | Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu's family back in court

The family of former Zambian president Edgar Lungu is back in the Pretoria high court to challenge the government of that country as well as the court's judgment that ordered the repatriation of Lungu's corpse.
The family wants Lungu to be buried in South Africa.
Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu's family back in court
