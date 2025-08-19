Higher funding limits in Political Funding Act 'will promote secrecy'

The proclamation that doubled the disclosure threshold and annual donation limit in the Political Funding Act will deepen secrecy in political funding and make it easier for private interests to influence our politics and for corruption to occur.

This is the view of My Vote Counts (MVC) after a proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa was published in the Government Gazette on Monday.

The new annual donation limit will be R30m, up from R15m, and the new disclosure threshold will be R200,000, up from R100,000.

“This is indeed a setback for our democracy. We cannot allow those in power to jeopardise our democracy and water down constitutionally protected rights for their narrow, self-serving interests,” said MVC's project lead on money in politics, Joel Bregman.

He said politics required funding and the role parties played in a democratic system was vital. “But there needs to be a balance between ensuring that parties are adequately funded, and that such funding is regulated and mitigates the risk of undue influence from donors.”