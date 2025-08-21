Maimane endorses national dialogue as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has called on South Africans to take up the opportunity presented by the national dialogue and participate in reshaping the country's morale.

He believes this is a crucial moment for the country to discuss its future as a maturing democracy.

“Now, 31 years into our democracy, it is important for South Africans to forge a consensus about what the country looks like. The question on the table is, who is on trial? Some say the government is on trial, and yes, because the government has demonstrated huge governance failures, on the economy, safety of citizens and in many other areas.”

However historically troubled the government has been, Maimane says, the citizens need to introspect and reflect on their own contribution to wrongdoing in the country.

“At the same time, the moral fabric of our society is also on trial. It cannot be that the fault resides in government when you see parents murdering their own children and young people falling pregnant, when we knowingly vote for leaders who are not ethical.”