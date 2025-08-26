ANC to give public representatives their marching orders for election
NEC will discuss strategy and interventions at meeting next month
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says Luthuli House intends to summon all its public representatives to give them their marching orders regarding local government interventions.
The gathering is expected to be held after a meeting of the national executive committee, scheduled for the second weekend of September.
Mbalula said the NEC members would be tasked with their local government strategy and intervention.
“The marching line will have come out of what the NEC would have adopted as a programme for intervention in local municipalities. The meeting will mean that the ANC will implement an action plan, as well as consolidate its grip and address the weaknesses in local municipalities.”
Mbalula said the ANC had maintained its apex priorities, highlighting local government as a critical sphere of government.
“The ANC is working tirelessly to ensure that service delivery is accelerated and strengthened across all levels of the state. We acknowledge the progressive developments in key metros, including eThekwini, the positive offshoots in the City of Johannesburg, and the commendable work being undertaken in Tshwane. These gains demonstrate that where there is discipline, accountability, and collective leadership, our people experience real and tangible improvements in their daily lives.”
He said the party's leadership welcomed the recent changes in local government leadership in the Free State, calling on all members to rally behind it.
The ANC in the Free State last week removed seven mayors, citing alleged corruption, financial mismanagement, poor performance and controversies attached to the municipalities.
“This action reaffirms our commitment to ensuring that service delivery is not undermined or sabotaged in any form. We call on all councillors to desist from acting outside the collective decisions of the ANC, which are aimed at strengthening stability in municipalities and transforming the lives of our people,” he said.
Ahead of the preparations for the 2026 local government elections, the party has charged its electoral committee to ensure that only “ethical, capable and people-centred cadres are nominated as candidates”.
“The Through the Eye of a Needle principles remain the yardstick: leadership is not an entitlement but a revolutionary responsibility. Councillors and candidates must be visible, accountable and rooted in their communities, leading with humility and competence. Only the electoral committee is mandated to communicate publicly on candidate selection, ensuring coherence, integrity, and adherence to revolutionary discipline,” said Mbalula.
He said the party intended to host “the biggest political school” towards the national general council on the discussions that shape the strategic way forward for the ANC.
The secretary-general said the upcoming national general council allows the party to have a midterm review, which the party will use robustly.
“The NGC will confront the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality, and propose bold steps for the fourth decade of democracy.”