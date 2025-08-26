ANC to give public representatives their marching orders for election

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says Luthuli House intends to summon all its public representatives to give them their marching orders regarding local government interventions.

The gathering is expected to be held after a meeting of the national executive committee, scheduled for the second weekend of September.

Mbalula said the NEC members would be tasked with their local government strategy and intervention.

“The marching line will have come out of what the NEC would have adopted as a programme for intervention in local municipalities. The meeting will mean that the ANC will implement an action plan, as well as consolidate its grip and address the weaknesses in local municipalities.”