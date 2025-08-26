No Ramaphosa/Mbeki standoff around national dialogue, says Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has dismissed the notion that there are tensions between former head of state Thabo Mbeki and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The conflict between the political heavyweights intensified after the dramatic withdrawal of the legacy foundations from the upcoming national convention, which Ramaphosa is convening.

At the centre of the clash is control over who owns the national dialogue process, how much control the government exercises in its operations as well as concerns over transparency about how the budget is going to be spent.

Despite the purported tension between the pair, Mbalula insists on playing it down.

“As the ANC, we have not understood the withdrawal from the convention by the foundations as a standoff between the former president and the current president. There are issues that have been raised by the legacy foundations that did not participate in the convention and we believe that those issues are being attended to. They must be engaged.”

Instead, he said, Luthuli House should embrace the sometimes controversial views shared by the former president, as a leader who emanates from ANC ranks.

“Every time President Mbeki has a different view and raises his views about the discourse, we should understand them as views which are constructive. Whether he raises them inside the ANC or outside, we are fortunate to have somebody like him in our terrain. He is robust in engagement, but we don't view this as a standoff. These matters are important and they should be engaged. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, those issues will be addressed.”