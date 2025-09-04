There has been a surge in new political parties being formed, sparking a debate about the need for stricter requirements to be implemented to register a party.
Former ANC MP Boy Mamabolo recently announced plans to form a new party called Born to Win after the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) rejected the initial name Mandela for President.
Former EFF deputy president and ex-MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has been conducting the Mayibuye consultation process to gauge support for his new party.
Critics argue many new parties are breakaways from existing organisations, making it unnecessary to form a new party with the same principles.
The IEC has 609 political parties registered and 52 that contested in the 2024 national elections.
Registering a new party with the IEC requires submitting a completed application, the party's constitution, a deed of foundation signed by 1,000 registered voters, the party's name and logo and a R5,000 registration fee.
POLL | Should there be stricter requirements to register a new political party?
Image: Esa Alexander/ Thapelo Morebudi
