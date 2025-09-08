'He started this mess': Malema says Mkhwanazi must also answer to MPs

EFF leader Julius Malema has demanded that KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi appear before the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating allegations he made about political interference in the police force.
Mkhwanazi is expected to appear before the judicial commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, chaired by retired Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, which is set to start on September 17.
Ad hoc committee chair Soviet Lekganyane said Mkhwanazi would be available to appear before MPs only after the Madlanga commission of inquiry.
“With regards to Mkhwanazi, he requested the committee to allow him to continue with other engagements he's already in with the commission until September 24. That is when he said he may be available to come and appear before the committee,” Lekganyane said.
He said five of the seven witnesses have confirmed their appearance before the committee and hearings would start between September 16 or 22.
Malema offers Mkhwanazi position in the EFF
Malema, however, said the two forums should be treated as separate matters.
“We must make one point very clear, we are not going to be told by Mkhwanazi what must happen and what must not happen,” Malema said. “If we are looking for him, we must find him, and he's going to make himself available. We are going to make him available. He's the one who started this mess, and he's going to have to take responsibility.”
The committee was established in August after Mkhwanazi dropped bombshells in a media briefing.
“He needs to be called; the sooner we call him the better,” said Malema. “We must not create an impression that people can just play over us. If we start on this note, we're not going anywhere.”
