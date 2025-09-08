Politics

Upcoming local elections ‘make or break’ for ANC — Mabuyane

Eastern Cape premier tells senior party members that it’s not too late to arrest party’s downward spiral at the polls

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 08 September 2025

“We are going down, comrades. We are on a downward spiral trend.”..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

National Police Commemoration Day 2025
Mninwa Johannes "MJ" Mahlangu Special Official Funeral Category 2