The ministry said the statistics were compiled from crimes reported to police where a relationship could be established between victim and perpetrator. Figures for the 2024/2025 financial year are not yet available and have not been released by the police minister, it added
On questions about demographic details, the ministry said race is not a compulsory variable when opening a case, which is why the figures are excluded from crime statistics reports.
The data also reveals the provincial distribution of intimate partner violence cases over the four years:
- Eastern Cape: 16,472;
- Free State: 16,546;
- Gauteng: 63,613;
- KwaZulu-Natal: 25,560;
- Limpopo: 8,494;
- Mpumalanga: 8,794;
- North West: 10,732;
- Northern Cape: 4,177; and
- Western Cape: 43,788.
In total, the ministry confirmed that 198,176 women were victimised by intimate partners in domestic violence incidents during the period.
198,176 women targeted by intimate partners in past four years, MPs hear
Close to 200,000 women in South Africa were victims of intimate partner violence over a four-year period. This is according to shocking figures released by the police ministry in response to a parliamentary question.
In a written reply to EFF MP Asanda Matshobeni, the ministry revealed 198,176 women were targeted in domestic violence incidents between April 1 2020 and March 31 2024.
The breakdown of perpetrators paints a grim picture as:
“Gender-based violence (GBV) is not defined in the law as a crime, hence the police service uses crime committed in a domestic relationship as a proxy to respond to GBV inquiries,” the police ministry said in the written response.
