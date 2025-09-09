My deputy ministers (43 of them) are doing a good job: Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said his wish had been to slash his cabinet; however, this was thwarted when he had to accommodate other parties in the GNU.

He said the size of the executive is a result of the outcome of the elections.

“I would want a much smaller executive. I would also like fewer deputy ministers. But right now, we do have deputy ministers who are really putting their shoulder to the wheel, who are going even beyond what I would call the call of duty, and those deputy ministers are distinguishing themselves as real contributors to our governance. And what I also really am appreciating is the fact that many of our deputy ministers are working so well with their minister colleagues,” he said.

He defended deputy ministers, saying that they continue to play a critical role in governance. He said deputy ministers participate in cabinet committee discussions and engage in discussions with their directors general and deputy directors general to put proposals that could lead to a project, or an amendment of a law.

“Now the value of having deputy ministers is clearly demonstrated in this whole process. It starts at the department level, and it goes forward to the cluster level and the cabinet committee level, where they engage with other deputy ministers and ministers on the crafting of any position that should lead to either a change or an enhancement of a proposition.

“So cabinet deputy ministers do play a very critical role ... they are all participating in a meaningful way, in governance. They are participating in the execution of decisions. They assist ministers, and where ministers are not able to act on a particular project or initiative, deputy ministers assist,” he said.