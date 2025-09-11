Politics

WATCH | Mashatile appears before NCOP for Q&A session

By TimesLIVE - 11 September 2025

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is on Thursday appearing before the National Council of Provinces for a question-and-answer session.

NATIONAL COUNCIL OF PROVINCES PLENARY (HYBRID), 11 September 2025
