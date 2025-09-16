The ANC in the Eastern Cape is mourning the death of the mother of Eastern Cape premier and party provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane.
Nolandile Mabuyane passed away on Tuesday morning after an illness.
ANC provincial communications head Gift Ngqondi said she had not been well for some time.
“The ANC has learnt with sadness of the passing away of Mrs Nolandile Mabuyane,” Ngqondi said.
“Her passing is a loss not only to the Mabuyane family but also to the ANC family and indeed the entire South African society.
“We extend our deepest condolences to comrade Mabuyane and his family on the passing of this much-loved matriarch.
“May they find strength to cope with the difficulty that this end of an era brings to the family.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”
Daily Dispatch
Eastern Cape premier’s mother dies after illness
Image: SUPPLIED
The ANC in the Eastern Cape is mourning the death of the mother of Eastern Cape premier and party provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane.
Nolandile Mabuyane passed away on Tuesday morning after an illness.
ANC provincial communications head Gift Ngqondi said she had not been well for some time.
“The ANC has learnt with sadness of the passing away of Mrs Nolandile Mabuyane,” Ngqondi said.
“Her passing is a loss not only to the Mabuyane family but also to the ANC family and indeed the entire South African society.
“We extend our deepest condolences to comrade Mabuyane and his family on the passing of this much-loved matriarch.
“May they find strength to cope with the difficulty that this end of an era brings to the family.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos