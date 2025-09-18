DA gets clean audits, but ANC transforms lives: Cyril's damage control

The DA can get clean audits but the ANC has a track record of transforming people’s lives.

This is according to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, who on Thursday sought to put out fires and do damage control after angering ANC councillors and senior party leaders when he sang the DA's praises on municipal governance.

The comments have raised the ire of ANC councillors and senior party leaders who argued that Ramaphosa’s comments so close to the local government elections had effectively campaigned for the DA.

Ramaphosa sought to do damage control around his comments that the DA governs better in their municipalities and that the ANC should learn from them, telling the SABC on Thursday that the DA can also learn from ANC-led municipalities.

He said his comments earlier in the week “got lost in translation” and that he was merely quoting the auditor-general’s report about the performance of municipalities.

In his spin on his comments, Ramaphosa said though the DA got clean audits as per the AG’s reports, that did not translate into good service delivery on the ground, arguing that ANC municipalities have transformed the lives of poor people in South Africa, unlike the DA.