Politics

WATCH | MK Party in court bid to halt Madlanga commission

By TimesLIVE - 18 September 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

The MK Party is continuing its bid to halt the Madlanga commission of inquiry. The party is challenging three inter-related decisions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Ex-Arsenal star Thomas Partey denies rape and assault charges
Dubai airport debuts AI corridor for document-free immigration | REUTERS