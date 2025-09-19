Politics

Parks Tau meets US representative in push for trade deal

By Sfundo Parakozov and Alexander Winning - 19 September 2025
Minister of trade, industry and competition Parks Tau has met US trade representative Jamieson Greer for talks. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trade minister Parks Tau has met US trade representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer for talks, Tau's office said on Friday, as South Africa tries to reach a deal to roll back steep US tariffs.

US President Donald Trump imposed a 30% tariff on imports from South Africa last month after President Cyril Ramaphosa's government made several unsuccessful attempts to secure a trade agreement.

The tariff rate is the highest in Sub-Saharan Africa and could cause tens of thousands of job losses at a time when the economy is barely growing and unemployment is stuck above 30%.

“Minister Tau held a cordial and constructive meeting with the USTR on matters of mutual interest. The meeting was preceded by intensive three-day discussions by senior officials,” the trade ministry said in a statement.

“The parties agreed to a road map that will inform future engagements towards the conclusion of the process.”

The office of the US trade representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the meeting between Greer and Tau.

South Africa's relationship with the US reached a diplomatic low this year over issues, including Trump's unfounded accusations of persecution of the white minority. The claims prompted the creation of a refugee programme for white South Africans.

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen told Reuters last month that to secure lower tariffs South Africa might need to address some of Trump's criticisms, including his opposition to affirmative action laws aimed at redressing apartheid-era racial discrimination.

Reuters

