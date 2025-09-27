Though the SACP was hell-bent on contesting the 2026 local elections alone, Mbalula said he was determined the ANC-led tripartite alliance would remain intact.
Daily Dispatch
Factionalism killing ANC, top leaders warn as Mabuyane's mother laid to rest
ANC heavyweights have slammed factionalism and personality cults as the party's biggest threat, calling for a big push to revive it.
National chair Gwede Mantashe and secretary-general Fikile Mbalula warned the party at the funeral of Eastern Cape premier and provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane's mother at Debera village in Ngcobo on Saturday.
Nolandile Mabuyane, 79, passed away last week after an illness.
Mantashe and Mbalula said factionalism was the rot that was killing the movement.
Addressing the media on the sidelines of the funeral, Mbalula said he was proud of the ANC in the Eastern Cape, despite facing challenges.
“We are on track with the revival of the ANC,” he said.
“We are dealing with tendencies like factionalism.
“All tendencies will always rise periodically.
“We will defeat all those tendencies in the ANC.”
Mbalula said the province had done well in maintaining ANC cohesion and focusing on the task at hand.
“We intend to do so even though, from time to time, we have conferences that threaten that cohesion,” he said.
“But we are up to the task to implement renewal to the fullest. It is not a one-day event.
“In the Eastern Cape, we intend to keep the ANC united going forward, even if there are challenges.
“We are capable and we will definitely win.”
Though the SACP was hell-bent on contesting the 2026 local elections alone, Mbalula said he was determined the ANC-led tripartite alliance would remain intact.
“Our next meeting with the SACP is very important and will take place before the next ANC NEC [national executive committee] meeting," he said.
“We are definitely going to look at the SACP's decision to stand on its own.
“What does that mean for the alliance and the ANC? We need to answer that question.
“Our mandate from the last NEC meeting is to engage the SACP in bilateral discussions and finalise our talks.
“But the theoretical perspective we have put before the ANC, which was adopted overwhelmingly, is that there is no basis for the standalone approach by the SACP.
“Still, it is an SACP decision that we will respect and continue engaging with them, reporting on implications and how we will navigate it.”
Mbalula said many ANC leaders attending from the NEC, provinces and districts showed unity and a spirit of comradeship.
“This is the spirit of working together and caring for each other,” he said.
Mantashe said a united ANC was a strong ANC.
Various ANC leaders, premiers, government cabinet members, the clergy and traditional leaders — including AmaMpondo acting King Dumelani Sigcau — attended the funeral.
Other Eastern Cape kings and queens visited the Mabuyane family last week.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile visited the family this week, while President Cyril Ramaphosa sent a message of condolences.
