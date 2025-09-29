The East London magistrate’s court is on Monday delivering judgment in the case against EFF leader Julius Malema and his former bodyguard Adriaan Snyman.
Malema is charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place, reckless endangerment of people and property and failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to people or property.
Snyman, the EFF leader’s bodyguard, is charged with failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to people or property and providing a firearm or ammunition to someone not allowed to possess it.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Judgment in Malema firearm discharge case
Courtesy of SABC
The East London magistrate’s court is on Monday delivering judgment in the case against EFF leader Julius Malema and his former bodyguard Adriaan Snyman.
Malema is charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place, reckless endangerment of people and property and failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to people or property.
Snyman, the EFF leader’s bodyguard, is charged with failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to people or property and providing a firearm or ammunition to someone not allowed to possess it.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos