Tributes pour in for Nathi Mthethwa
Digital Politics Editor
Image: GCIS
Tributes have poured in for South Africa’s ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, who died under suspicious circumstances in Paris on Tuesday.
Mthethwa, who served as minister of police and sports, arts and culture during former president Jacob Zuma’s term and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first term, is believed to have taken his own life.
Ramaphosa said his untimely passing is a moment of deep grief in which the government and citizens stand beside the Mthethwa family.
“Ambassador Mthethwa has served our nation in diverse capacities during a lifetime that has ended prematurely and traumatically.
“In his last tenure of service he has facilitated the deepening of relations between South and the Republic of France, which has produced benefits for individuals and businesses in both countries and advanced our cooperation in the global arena,” he said.
Speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza and the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane expressed sadness about the news in a statement on Wednesday.
They said Mthethwa dedicated his life to serving.
“A committed youth leader during the liberation struggle, Mr Mthethwa carried his passion for justice and empowerment into the democratic era, where he played a pivotal role as part of the second term of parliament.
“Throughout his career, he embodied the values of accountability, humility and service. His tireless efforts to uplift young people, promote cultural identity and strengthen democratic institutions will remain his enduring legacy,” the parliamentary statement read.
The late ANC leader has been hailed by the party as having sought to bring transformation, cohesion, and dignity to South Africans. ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said his commitment to the nation was visible at all times.
“As a member of the ANC national executive committee and national working committee between 2007 and 2022, he played a role in guiding the direction of our movement. His presence will be sorely missed in our ranks, but his legacy endures in the policies he advanced, the institutions he helped build and the values he upheld.
“We salute his life of sacrifice and leadership. We pledge to support his family in their grief, and to honour him by redoubling our efforts to build the South Africa he believed in, a national democratic society,” she said.
The IFP said it received the news with shock and deep sorrow. The party said Mthethwa’s passing leaves the nation reeling and “those who knew him personally and politically in immense grief”.
“Ambassador Mthethwa carried out his responsibilities with diligence and commitment. His contribution to our democracy, to government and to South Africa’s place in the global community will be remembered.”
The IFP called on French law enforcement agencies to give priority attention to investigations into Mthethwa’s death to give his family and the country answers and closure.
TimesLIVE reported Mthethwa had fallen from a building in Paris on Monday in what is believed to have been suicide. He was reported missing on Tuesday morning.
French media reported Mthethwa disappeared on Monday.
It is alleged his wife reported his disappearance to police days before his death.
Reports said he disappeared at about 3pm on Monday, adding his security officers did not alert police.
According to French media, his body was found on Tuesday morning.
Media reports stated Mthethwa’s phone was tracked for the last time in the vicinity of the Bois de Boulogne.
