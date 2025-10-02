POLL | Should Malema receive a harsh sentence after being found guilty of discharging a firearm?

Sentencing proceedings for EFF leader Julius Malema are expected to begin on January 23 2026, after he was found guilty of discharging a rifle at a rally in 2018.
The East London magistrate’s court convicted him on Wednesday.
Legal expert Shadi Maganoe, a lecturer at Wits University’s school of law, said Malema’s conviction carries serious legal implications.
“Under the Firearms Control Act, it is an offence to discharge a firearm in a public place or built-up area, or in a manner likely to endanger people or property,” Maganoe said. “The offence carries the possibility of a jail sentence of up to 15 years, though there’s no mandatory minimum.”
This could affect his political career because, should he be sentenced to more than a year’s imprisonment without the option of a fine, he will be removed as an MP.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Malema to fight guilty verdict all the way to top court
While the court didn’t mention the firearm’s whereabouts, it relied on video evidence showing Malema firing shots in the air. Two videos recorded by Gear House were also part of the evidence.
Malema has vowed to appeal the guilty verdict.
“We are coming on January 23 for sentencing. After sentencing we will immediately put in an appeal so we can go to the higher court because we think the judgment is faulty.”
